Marvel Fans Celebrating the Arrival of Daredevil and Defenders Saga on Disney+

The Defenders have finally come home. Marvel Studios taking over Marvel Television a couple of years ago resulted in the swift and disappointing cancellation of every Marvel series on Netflix. Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and the rest of the lineup were axed and it seemed like they were destined to just sit on Netflix forever. Now the tides are turning just a little bit. There haven’t been any new seasons announced by Disney or Marvel, but characters are starting to show up in the MCU, and the shows are now streaming on Disney+.

In a pretty unprecedented move, all of the Defenders shows were taken off Netflix last month, even though they were originally released as originals to the streamer. On Wednesday morning, every season of every Defenders series was added to the Disney+ lineup, putting most of Marvel’s entertainment in one place.

Disney+ has never had any movies or TV as mature as Daredevil and the other Marvel Netflix shows, so this new wave of additions was accompanied by a new set of parental controls. These TV-MA products have changed Disney+ quite literally overnight.

As you can imagine, the addition of these shows has been met with celebrations from Marvel fans. You can see some of their excited reactions below!

