Daredevil's Appearance in Marvel's Echo Rumored to Involve Jessica Jones

The reason for Daredevil's appearance in the Echo Disney+ series may be connected to a fellow Defender. Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio are reportedly joining Echo as their Marvel counterparts Daredevil and Wilson Fisk / Kingpin, respectively. This move would continue Marvel's push of reincorporating its former Netflix characters into the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe after the shows – Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders, and Punisher – were moved from Netflix to Disney+. While Daredevil and Kingpin appear to be locks for Echo, Jessica Jones is also rumored to play a role in the Man Without Fear's Disney+ debut.

The Weekly Planet YouTube channel reports one of the plotlines in Echo deals with Daredevil, whose secret identity is attorney Matt Murdock, searching for a former ally, who happens to be Jessica Jones. Krysten Ritter portrayed the private investigator across two seasons of Jessica Jones on Netflix, along with The Defenders event miniseries, and Luke Cage. While Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio have already appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye, respectively, Echo could offer an avenue for Ritter to reprise her Jessica Jones role as well.

Disney+ has recently updated the title card and logo for Jessica Jones, changing it to A.K.A. Jessica Jones. The speculation is pointing to Disney+ planning a revival of Jessica Jones, thus wanting to make its previous Netflix series name different.

"[I was approached] earlier this year," D'Onofrio told ComicBook.com's Adam Barnhardt about returning as Kingpin in the 2021's Hawkeye series. "Kevin called me and of course I said, 'Hell yeah.' I was told from my representatives that he [Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige] wanted my phone number and he called me directly."My first thought was 'Wow, maybe he's gonna invite me to the MCU,' and that's what he did immediately. He started talking about Hawkeye."

Following Echo's debut in Hawkeye, her Disney+ series will follow Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox), as her life in New York as a gang leader catches up with her as she returns to her hometown and reconnects with her Native American roots. She previously fought Kingpin and seemed to have left him for dead in the finale of Hawkeye but comic book fans know where that story might be going after Maya learned that Kingpin was responsible for her uncle William Lopez. Zahn McClarnon will reprise his role as William Lopez in the Echo series, alongside additional cast members Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, and Graham Greene. Sydney Freeland and Catriona McKenzie direct episodes with Marion Dayre serving as head writer. The series is expected to debut on Disney+ in 2023.

