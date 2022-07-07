Daredevil Stars Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio Returning For Marvel's Echo

The stars of Marvel's Daredevil series are going to have a reunion on a new series. Daredevil's lead actor Charlie Cox is going to be reprising his role as Matt Murdock, along with Kingpin actor Vincent D'Onofrio, for the upcoming Echo series on Disney+. D'Onofrio recently reprised his role as Kingpin in the finale episode of Hawkeye. Cox returned as Matt Murdock in the blockbuster film Spider-Man: No Way Home, serving as the lawyer to Tom Holland's Peter Parker and filming another scene which was cut from the film. Echo will likely be the first place Cox and D'Onofrio play their Marvel parts together again since Daredevil made the jump from Netflix to Disney+, though Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has hinted at other places Cox might appear.

"Sources say Echo will include a plotline in which Daredevil, whose alter ego is blind attorney Matt Murdock, is searching out a former ally," THR has reported about the cast members and their characters returning. They don't seem to be the last of Marvel TV actors who made their debuts on Netflix shows to be coming back for work with Marvel Studios, either. Jessica Jones star Krysten Ritter is also seeming to be set up to reprise her role and Disney+ has recently updated the titles and logos for the series which debuted on Netflix but is now available on Disney+. Ritter's Jessica Jones may also be making an appearance in the Echo series, according to The Weekly Planet.

"[I was approached] earlier this year," D'Onofrio told ComicBook.com's Adam Barnhardt about returning as Kingpin in the 2021's Hawkeye series. "Kevin called me and of course I said, 'Hell yeah.' I was told from my representatives that he [Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige] wanted my phone number and he called me directly."My first thought was 'Wow, maybe he's gonna invite me to the MCU,' and that's what he did immediately. He started talking about Hawkeye."

Following Echo's debut in Hawkeye, the Echo series will follow Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox), as her life in New York as a gang leader catches up with her as she returns to her hometown and reconnects with her Native American roots. She previously fought Kingpin and seemed to have left him for dead in the finale of Hawkeye but comic book fans know where that story might be going after Maya learned that Kingpin was responsible for her uncle William Lopez. Zahn McClarnon will reprise his role as William Lopez in the Echo series, alongside additional castmembers Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs and Cody Lightning and Graham Greene. Sydney Freeland and Catriona McKenzie direct episodes with Marion Dayre serving as head writer. The series is expected to debut on Disney+ in 2023.

