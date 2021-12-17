Daredevil Fan Art Gives Charlie Cox Red-and-Yellow Suit for Disney+ Series



Marvel Studios made waves with their last Spider-Man movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film brought characters from all ends of the multiverse like Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire's Spider-Men. It also brought Charlie Cox back as Matt Murdock/Daredevil in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During the film, Matt Murdock was Peter Parker's lawyer after he was accused of using Stark Tech to kill Quentin Beck and got him off on all charges. While Cox only got to play the Matt Murdock side of the character fans have been pretty excited to see him suit up again. One fan even decided to create a cool concept of how he could look when he finally suits up on his Disney+ series.

An Instagram artist that goes by the handle of @Bobby_art revealed a brand new design that gives Cox the classic red-and-yellow design from the comic books. The suit is very similar to his look from the Netflix series, besides the fact that he now has the Daredevil logo on it. Fans of the comic should be pretty excited if the final design comes out like this. You can check out the fan art below!

After the announcement that a new Daredevil series is officially in the works, and is expected to begin filming later this year with Cox returning, fans have been super excited. The actor is also expected to appear in a few other Marvel Studios projects. The projects that he's rumored to appear in are Marvel Studios' She-Hulk and Echo series that are set to be released both this and next year. Cox recently had a discussion with Supanova and he revealed the future of his character.

"I don't think I've done any interviews [since No Way Home's release]. I still don't know what the rules are. Obviously, it's now known that I'm in Spider-Man," Cox revealed. "More than that, I don't know, and the little I do know, I'm obviously not going to say. But the only thing I would say is that for a long time I was asked these questions and I genuinely had not heard anything. For years, I have been asked questions about returning as Daredevil, and the genuine truth, was I 100% assumed that was gone, that ship had just sailed. I didn't hear from any of the folks at Marvel for a couple of years. It does now look like I was lying for a long time, I actually wasn't, I was only lying for a little bit of time. You still don't want to spoil it for people."

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures describe the film as: "In Spider-Man: No Way Home, for the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man."



The film stars Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire, J.K. Simmons, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Thomas Haden Church, Rhys Ifans and Willem Dafoe. Spider-Man: No Way Home is now available in 4K, Blu Ray, and digital download!

