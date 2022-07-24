Daredevil Star Breaks Silence on MCU Return

Last December, Marvel filmmakers laid the groundwork to bring Charlie Cox back as Matt Murdock, the Man Without Fear himself. The attorney-turned-vigilante appeared in a single scene during the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home and will soon appear in She-Hulk alongside Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters. Before too long at all, Cox and longtime co-star Vincent D'Onofrio will be back as Daredevil and Kingpin, respectively, during the events of Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again series.

Though neither Cox or D'Onofrio were on-hand at Marvel' massive San Diego Comic-Con panel Saturday night, the latter has broken his silence on Twitter celebrating his return in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Early Sunday morning, D'Onofrio tweeted "When I was a boy...," one of Wilson Fisk's trademark lines from the original Daredevil series.

Yes Mr Murdock...

Marvel Studios' Daredevil: Born Again, an Original series starring Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio, streaming Spring 2024 pic.twitter.com/Yom7OKinEB — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) July 24, 2022

Fast forward to Sunday afternoon and the actor added the official Daredevil: Born Again logo as revealed Marvel Studios, tweeting "Yes Mr. Murdock...," alongside the release information Marvel Studios shared on its official twitter account.

Other than Cox and D'Onofrio's involvement, little has been revealed about Marvel Studios' take on the classic Marvel character. Covert Affairs alumni Matt Corman and Chris Ord have been tapped as the new writers and showrunners of the series, which Kevin Feige has confirmed will be 18 episodes long.

"They don't exist [separately]. They're the same person," D'Onofrio told ScreenRant when asked if Daredevil and Hawkeye exist in two separate worlds. "I think from my point of view, like a lot of the Avengers stuff, a lot of the MCU stuff, they tried to connect as many dots to the original canon as they can, and some dots are just not possible to connect. And that's what we've done with connecting to Daredevil and vice versa."

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to drop Spring 2024. The first three seasons of Daredevil can now be seen on Disney+.

What other characters do you hope to see join Marvel's new Daredevil series? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!