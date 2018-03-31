Daredevil Just Became The Most Powerful Man In New York City

Daredevil has a brand new title, but it’s one no fan expected.

Spoilers incoming for Daredevil #600, so if you haven’t read it yet you’ve been warned.

The Kingpin is currently enjoying his run as Mayor of New York City, but he gets way more than he bargained for at a rally when the Hand storms his speech and sends him to the infirmary. As the medical personnel try and save his life, the commissioner and other state officials start the order of succession protocols, but an aide from the Mayor’s office informs them that the Public Advocate isn’t the one next in line. Instead, that role goes to Matt Murdock.

Yep, it looks like Daredevil is the new mayor of New York City, though no one actually knows that they are one and the same anymore.

The Mayor’s aide is named Steve Cornish, and he informs everyone that the prior administration actually changed the order of succession rules when they tried to navigate a third term. Fish hadn’t had a chance to change it back, so the previous format is still in effect, and that means instead of the Public Advocate it goes to the Deputy Mayor, which in this case is Matt Murdock.

While Murdock is next in line, he currently finds himself chained and in a police vehicle after Fisk cheap shotted him before the speech. The new Mayor is in custody, and no one even knows, not to mention that the Hand is swarming the city. So, it looks like Murdock will have his hands full when he officially takes on his new role.

Daredevil #600 is written by Christos Gage and Charles Soule and drawn by Ron Garney with a cover by Daniel Mora. The official description is included below.

“AN OVERSIZED ANNIVERSARY ISSUE, BRINGING YOU THE CLIMAX OF “MAYOR FISK”! Daredevil can see the new mayor’s machinations coming together…but is he in time to stop them? Guest-starring both the heroes and villains of the New York City streets…this huge issue has a surprise ending that will shake the city to its very core! Plus: a look at Foggy & Matt’s relationship over the years!”

Daredevil #600 is in comic stores now.