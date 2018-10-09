‘Daredevil’ Fan Art Imagines Bullseye’s MCU Costume

The new season of Daredevil on Netflix will finally debut one of the greatest Marvel villains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, when Bullseye joins forces with the Kingpin to torment the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen.

But as we saw in the trailer, it looks like “Agent Dex” will start out impersonating Daredevil, taking the character’s costume while Matt Murdock returns to his familiar black garb from the first season. That’s not stopping fans from imagining what he would look like with his classic costume, updated to match the aesthetic of the MCU. Check it out below:

There were a lot of questions over whether or not Bullseye would be appearing in the series, or if the character would be a different take on the classic villain. All of those questions were put to bed at New York Comic Con when Marvel Television explicitly confirmed that Wilson Bethel‘s character is in fact Bullseye, as evidenced by the spotlight trailer the character received — not to mention the fact that Charlie Cox drew the logo on the actor’s forehead during the NYCC panel.

But with Bullseye taking over Daredevil’s costume, Daredevil has to go back to basics, donning the simple all-black fabrics that help him operate in the dark of night. Cox previously spoke with Collider about the series reasoning for Murdock’s costume regression, and he had a compelling answer.

“The thing with the costume has always been, for me, it sounds silly, but I really need to feel like, from a story point of view, it makes sense and it’s in keeping with the genre and the tone of the show,” Cox told Collider.

“So the way we transitioned into the red costume at the end of season one, the thing that really sold it for me was the conversation Matt had with Father Lantom, where he says, ‘Sometimes it’s important for there to be a symbol to be feared by people.’ It keeps them in check, it allows them to remember why they behave in a moral way. That was the impetus for Matt to go and embrace this symbol, this iconic red suit.”

Series showrunner Erik Oleson also discussed that decision with EW, providing a poignant reason for the change.

“When he realizes that he’s incapable of being Daredevil, he would rather just end it than go forward in his life without abilities,” Oleson said. “He’s decided to set aside his Matt Murdock persona and just be the Devil, to isolate the lighter part of himself.”

Fans will see how this change affects Matt Murdock when the third season of Daredevil premieres on Netflix on October 19th.