‘Daredevil’ Star Wilson Bethel Teases Bullseye’s Marvel Future

The new season of Daredevil is set to premiere on Netflix, finally bringing the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen face to face with one of his greatest foes from the pages of Marvel Comics.

The third season will serve as an origin story for Agent Benjamin Poindexter, who will become the villain Bullseye. The character’s journey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is just beginning, and actor Wilson Bethel is hopeful for a long run as the supervillain.

When ComicBook.com spoke with the actor and asked about his future, Bethel teased the beginning of the rivalry that comic fans have come to know and love.

“I think speculation is a little bit of a dangerous thing with this stuff,” Bethel said, afraid to reveal any spoilers. “I guess, the only thing that I would say is that I think the rivalry that starts to get established in this season is so, has so much potential for rich exploration between Matt Murdock and Bullseye, between Daredevil and Bullseye that I just hope we get to continue to explore that.”

Fans have yet to see Bullseye’s official origin in the pages of the comics, but the series will explore the character’s background. Bethel addressed how Daredevil Season 3 fleshes out FBI agent Poindexter, putting him on the path to becoming Wilson Fisk’s lethal assassin.

“At this point I’m very familiar with the comic book version,” Bethel said. “I keep in the back of my mind somewhere what that is, but I think, really, what’s important is to be truthful to who the character is right now in the moment. So, you can’t play Benjamin Poindexter as a version Bullseye. It’s the other way around, if anything.

“What you get to see in this season is, hopefully, a really nuanced portrait of a man with some very serious psychological issues, who is getting pulled down this path. Hopefully what they’re seeing is a human portrayal and not like a hyperbolic portrayal. The evolution of a man, rather than the evolution of a villain.”

Fans have already glimpsed at Bethel’s big debut in Daredevil, donning the vigilante’s costume and framing him for some grisly crimes. It looks like he’ll be an important tool in the Kingpin’s plot for revenge against Matt Murdock.

We’ll find out how Bullseye comes into his own as a true foe for the Man Without Fear when Daredevil Season 3 premieres on Netflix on October 19th.