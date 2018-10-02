The Real Reason Marvel’s Daredevil Is Back in His Black Costume Revealed

Daredevil star Charlie Cox, who plays the the blind crimefighter in crisis, says the looming third season has a heavy reason behind Matt Murdock abandoning the red superhero suit in favor of returning to his stripped-down black suit.

“The thing with the costume has always been, for me, it sounds silly, but I really need to feel like, from a story point of view, it makes sense and it’s in keeping with the genre and the tone of the show,” Cox told Collider.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“So the way we transitioned into the red costume at the end of season one, the thing that really sold it for me was the conversation Matt had with Father Lantom, where he says, ‘Sometimes it’s important for there to be a symbol to be feared by people.’ It keeps them in check, it allows them to remember why they behave in a moral way. That was the impetus for Matt to go and embrace this symbol, this iconic red suit.”

Cox said an “equally compelling reason” for Matt ditching the horned red suit will emerge early on in Season Three.

“It’s not explicit, but my understanding of it is clear,” Cox teased. “Matt, for various reasons, no longer feels like he is deserving of it. It’s almost like he’s lost that privilege. And also that he is, in some ways, outgrown what it stood for. There’s also another reason why he cannot, literally can not wear the suit.”

After just-barely surviving a brush with death when staying behind with elusive lover Elektra (Elodie Yung) during a cave-in that went down in crossover limited series The Defenders, Matt goes into this new season of his solo series feeling angry and let down with God.

The Catholic Murdock sees God as “quite cynical” and “almost vindictive,” and Matt has since gone from “believing that he was Matt Murdock with this alter ego of Daredevil, to believing he’s Daredevil with a lie of Matt Murdock.”

“It’s a very subtle shift but mentally it does some interesting things. It makes him a little bit more reckless early on, which is fun,” Cox said. “He’s less concerned with being caught. There are scenes where I feel like there’s almost like an enjoyment to the recklessness of it all.”

New showrunner Erik Oleson previously told EW Matt looks to escape his life and “goes to pretty much the darkest place you can,” which includes suiting up in the ninja-like suit that offers no extra protection.

“When he realizes that he’s incapable of being Daredevil, he would rather just end it than go forward in his life without abilities,” Oleson said. “He’s decided to set aside his Matt Murdock persona and just be the Devil, to isolate the lighter part of himself.”

Daredevil Season Three launches October 19 exclusively on Netflix.