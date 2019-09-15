Vincent D’Onofrio Fights Jared Leto Joker Fans After Pointing Out He’s Not in The Suicide Squad

James Gunn officially revealed the cast for The Suicide Squad on Friday and in the graphic that was shared, Suicide Squad alum Jared Leto was noticeably absent. That’s when Daredevil star Vincent D’Onofrio took to Twitter to point out the glaring omission. Now, there’s quite the hubbub surrounding the tweeting incident.

In the now-deleted tweet, the Daredevil alum pointed out Leto seemingly wasn’t part of the follow-up, which some Leto fans apparently thought was a dicey thing to say. That’s when the actor deleted the tweet, only to follow it up Saturday night with an explanation tweet — something else leading into some confrontations between D’Onfrio and Leto fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After seeing the Gunn tweet just like this woman I’m replying to.

I myself was surprised the Leto’s Joker was not listed.

It was unexpected u DING DONG. I then,2make myself clear when I noticed folks talking negatively about Leto tweeted it was not what I implied&deleted tweet pic.twitter.com/FJGYhCBR2G — Vincent D’Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) September 15, 2019

That’s when a few Leto fans started tweeting at the actor, accosting him for both deleting the tweet and telling him he was disingenuous about the situation.

After seeing the Gunn tweet just like this woman I’m replying to.

I myself was surprised the Leto’s Joker was not listed.

It was unexpected u DING DONG. I then,2make myself clear when I noticed folks talking negatively about Leto tweeted it was not what I implied&deleted tweet pic.twitter.com/FJGYhCBR2G — Vincent D’Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) September 15, 2019

It’s unknown why Leto isn’t part of the cast, especially after stars like Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang), and Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag). It’s still a bit of a confusing situation as Warner Brothers isn’t calling the movie a reboot — nor are they calling it a sequel.

“It’s called The Suicide Squad,” DCEU producer Peter Safran — and James Gunn’s manager — previously told ComicBook.com. “It’s not Suicide Squad 2. It is not a sequel. I will leave that alone but, yes, it’s called The Suicide Squad.”

You can see D’Onofrio in all three seasons of Daredevil now streaming on Netflix while The Suicide Squad will be released August 6th, 2021.

Other upcoming DC movies include Joker on October 4th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, and Aquaman 2on December 16, 2022.