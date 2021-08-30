Daredevil: Will Marvel Studios Reboot or Make Netflix Show Canon?

✖

Sooner or later, Matt Murdock is going to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Depending on who you talk to, the return of Ol' Hornhead could even come back as soon as Spider-Man: No Way Home this December. In fact, fans of Charlie Cox's take on the Man Without Fear are already debating on if the character already appeared in the trailer for the Spidey sequel. With the inevitable return of Murdock on the horizon, we've got to ask the question — what version of the character is going to appear?

Moving forward, Marvel Studios has two options, the easiest being a soft reboot. With a soft reboot, the Kevin Feige-led outfit would take Cox and whatever other cast members from Netflix's Daredevil show and start them off with a clean slate. A soft reboot, though including some of the same actors, would allow the award-winning studio the ability to go whatever direction it wanted with the characters without having to worry about the previous storylines unearthed in three seasons of the Netflix show.

While a soft reboot seems most likely with Marvel Studios, it's an unpopular choice with fans of the show. Take one gander at the #SaveDaredevil hashtag and you'll see hundreds of fans hoping for a direct continuation of the series. Daredevil Season Four, if you will.

If Marvel Studios wanted to go that direction, they'd have to admit Daredevil — and likely, in turn, the rest of Netflix's DefendersVerse — is in the same continuity as the primary Marvel Cinematic Universe, a movie Feige and his cronies have yet to make to this day. If Marvel Studios opted to go with a Daredevil Season Four, that means they'd also indirectly be leading fans of the MCU to Netflix in order to catch up on the show's three seasons, something that likely wouldn't sit right with the executives at Disney+.

Then there is the chance Marvel Studios could do some kind of combination of them both, only making bits and pieces of the show canon or something of that nature. Either way, it's looking increasingly likely a soft reboot will end up being in the cards for Daredevil's return in the MCU.

The movie's latest synopsis can be found below.

"For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man."

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for release on December 17th.