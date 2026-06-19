Dark Horse Reveals Jonathan Hickman’s Sci-Fi Mystery Series Arrivals, And He’s Part of an All-Star Team (Exclusive)

Jonathan Hickman has brought a number of iconic characters to life over the course of his career, and he’s built a host of unique worlds along the way as well. Now he’s joined an all-star team to create a brand new universe known as Three Worlds / Three Moons at Dark Horse Comics, and we’ve got your first look at Hickman’s new three-issue story within that universe titled Arrivals, and you can get all of the exclusive details below.

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The team of Hickman, Nick Spencer, Mike del Mundo, and Mike Huddleston is launching the Three Worlds / Three Moons with two one-shots titled Foundations and Shift in July and September, and then Arrivals will launch its three-issue series in October. Arrivals follows the children of an explorer named Tajo Vallar after they are called home to solve a new mystery a generation after his disappearance, though they have to make it through the galaxy and actually get there first. Huddleston will be creating the cover art for each issue, and you can check out the cover to Arrivals #1 below.

Arrivals #1 will feature two stories written by Hickman and Spencer, with the first one illustrated by James Stokoe and set on Akiva, which is the planet closest to the sun. The second story is about the Vojoganto, which is the universe’s space whale transit system. That story is illustrated by Christian Ward, colored by Arianna Consonni and Nick Fillardi, and lettered by AndWorld Design. The second and third issues will include stories by Spencer with art by Juni Ba, Mirka Andolofo, Matias Basla, and Huddleston, with coloring by Huddleston, Consonni, Fillardi, and Basla.

What Is The Three Worlds / Three Moons Universe?

Three Worlds / Three Moons was first published at 3w3m.com, and is now being published by Dark Horse Comics. The story takes place in a distant solar system that has been dominated by a war between the forces of magic and science and order and chaos. An explorer named Tajo Vallar navigates all this on a doomed expedition to a dormant moon, and it’s not only full of mysteries to solve and unlock, but also the restart of the conflict that’s somehow even more dangerous than ever.

“We are incredibly excited for the opportunity to partner with Dark Horse so that comic stores and comic fans can get to experience this project that has been years in the making,” said 3W/3M creator Jonathan Hickman.

The Foundations one-shot, written by Hickman and Spencer, illustrated by del Mundo and Huddleston, and lettered by Rus Wooton, is the introduction to the universe, and will hit comic stores on July 8th. The second one-shot will be Shift, and that will hit comic stores on September 2nd. Arrivals #1 will hit comic stores on October 21st and is now available for pre-order.

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