Dave Bautista Speaks Out Against James Gunn’s Firing From ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

Ever since Disney fired James Gunn from his directing duties on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 over his offensive posts on social media, fans have and industry folks alike have been divided in their response to the big news.

And while some are ready to write Gunn off after years-old posts about pedophilia and transphobia came to light, Marvel Studios actor Dave Bautista took to Twitter to defend the man who directed him as Drax in two separate films.

“I will have more to say but for right now all I will say is this.. [James Gunn] is one of the most loving,caring,good natured people I have ever met. He’s gentle and kind and cares deeply for people and animals. He’s made mistakes. We all have. Im [sic] NOT ok with what’s happening to him,” Bautista wrote on social media.

Bautista’s support of Gunn comes in the wake of alt-right media personalities digging up posts from the director going back to before he was hired to make the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie. Though they have since been deleted, nothing can be removed from the Internet. And once Disney caught wind, they acted swiftly.

Alan Horn, chairman of Walt Disney Studios, issued a statement announcing Gunn’s removal from all future projects, including Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

“The offensive attitudes and statements on James’ Twitter feed are indefensible and inconsistent with our studio’s values, and we have severed our business relationship with him,” said Horn’s statement.

Gunn has also apologized for the remarks on two separate occasions; first on Thursday evening when they came to light, and again on Friday after news of his firing was made public.

“My words of nearly a decade ago were, at the time, totally failed and unfortunate efforts to be provocative,” reads Gunn’s statement. “I have regretted them for many years since — not just because they were stupid, not at all funny, wildly insensitive, and certainly not provocative like I had hoped, but also because they don’t reflect the person I am today or have been for some time.”

He continued, “Regardless of how much time has passed, I understand and accept the business decisions taken today. Even these many years later, I take full responsibility for the way I conducted myself then. All I can do now, beyond offering my sincere and heartfelt regret, is to be the best human being I can be: accepting, understanding, committed to equality, and far more thoughtful about my public statements and my obligations to our public discourse. To everyone inside my industry and beyond, I again offer my deepest apologies. Love to all.”

It remains to be seen if Gunn’s firing will delay the production of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.