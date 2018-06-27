‘Deadpool 2’ Becomes 3rd-Highest Grossing R-Rated Movie of All Time

Deadpool 2 broke the $700 million mark at the worldwide box office this weekend, making it the number three R-rated movie of all time, behind Deadpool and The Matrix Reloaded.

The film is in fifth place at the domestic box office, still lagging behind The Passion of the Christ, Deadpool, American Sniper, and It. Based on present trends it might be difficult for the movie to climb much higher than fourth, although overtaking It at $327 million does not seem like an unreasonable goal.

The film recently became the third movie based on a Marvel property (after Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War) to cross the $300 million mark at the domestic box office in 2018. with Ant-Man and the Wasp on the way, it is possible that the Marvel/Disney machine could break a few more records before the end of the year.

The film’s success — or at least the spectacular level of its success — could be considered a surprise since it came out so soon after Avengers: Infinity War, meaning that the two were likely competing for the same audience in terms of some repeat viewings. Nevertheless, both managed to make enormous money (although it seems likely that the timing of their success hurt Solo: A Star Wars Story, much to Avengers distributor Disney’s chagrin).

Avengers: Infinity War had the highest-grossing opening weekend of all time at the domestic box office, earning $257.6 million. The film earned $112.5 million in its second weekend at the domestic box office, the second-highest second weekend of all time behind only Star Wars: The Force Awakens‘ $149 million.

While the Deadpool movies are separate from those in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — X-Men/Deadpool movies are produced by Fox while the latter are made by Marvel Studios — there might be hope on the horizon to see Wade Wilson pop up alongside Chris Evans’ Captain America or Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man.

Fox has reportedly accepted a second bid from Disney to purchase its movie studio and its related assets.

Avengers: Infinity War and Deadpool 2 are now playing in theaters.