‘Deadpool 2’ Greenband Trailer Released

A green band trailer for Deadpool 2 has been released, censoring some of the original version’s less safe for work moments. There is also some new footage of Cable fighting Deadpool starting at the 2:03 mark.

Deadpool 2 is a follow-up to the surprise hit Deadpool which released in February of 2016. The R-rated action comedy flick saw Ryan Reynolds don an horrendous amount of make-up after the mutant gene took over to cure his cancer, transforming him into a less pretty, impossible to kill mercenary who maintained every bit of his mouth.

Deadpool made more than $783 million worldwide, with $363 million coming stateside. It is the highest grossing R-rated film worldwide. It broke a tremendous amount of records for February releases, as well, most of which have since been claimed by Marvel Studios’ unprecedented success with Black Panther.

After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry’s hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor – finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World’s Best Lover.

Ryan Reynolds returns to star as Wade Wilson in the sequel to 2016’s irreverent superhero hit. Morena Baccarin, TJ Miller, Leslie Uggams, Brianna Hildebrand, and Stefan Kapicic will also reprise their roles from the first film. The film will introduce Josh Brolin as Cable, Zazie Beetz at Domino, and Jack Kesy as the film’s unrevealed villain.

Deadpool 2 s directed by David Leitch and written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. Filming began in Vancouver in June 2017 and wrapped in October 2017.

Deadpool 2 opens in theaters on May 18.

