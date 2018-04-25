‘Deadpool 2’ IMAX Poster Released

20th Century Fox has released the official IMAX poster for Deadpool 2.

Like most Deadpool marketing, this isn’t exactly what you’d expect for a superhero movie poster. The poster looks like it was inspired by Lisa Frank with characters like Deadpool, Cable, Domino, Colossus, and Negasonic Teenage Warhead depicted in a way that they wouldn’t look out of place in a Rainbow Brite cartoon.

Take a look below.

You can watch the final trailer for Deadpool 2 here. Tickets to the film are now on sale.

Deadpool 2 is reportedly scoring even higher with test audiences than the first film did. This seems to contradict earlier reports that Deadpool 2 is going through reshoots as a result of negative early testing. While the film is indeed undergoing reshoots, star Brianna Hildebrand pushed back against the idea that the reason is to “fix” a movie that isn’t working.

“No, it was nothing that had gone wrong,” Hildebrand told ScreenGeek. “I think it’s a common misconception too – that people think that reshoots are to fix things that people didn’t like. A lot of the time, reshoots are to add more of the things that people loved. [Filmmakers] watch their films again and are like ‘better fix that.’ I don’t know how much I can say about that.”

In fact, a competing report suggests that Deadpool 2 reshoots are actually to add more of Josh Brolin’s Cable and Zazie Beetz’ Domino to the film after both characters tested particularly well with audiences. Cable and Domino were both co-created by Rob Liefeld, the co-creator of Deadpool, and are popular characters from the X-Men mythology.

The film will also mark the cinematic debut of X-Force, the X-Men spinoff team, including team-members Bedlam, played by Terry Crew, and Shatterstar, played by Lewis Tan.

Much of Deadpool 2‘s plot seems to revolve around a character referred to as “the kid.” This kid is a mutant who can project fire from his hands and Deadpool refers to him at one point as Russell. This has led to the theory that the kid is actually Rusty “Firefist” Collins.

Deadpool 2 opens in theaters on May 18th.

Other upcoming X-Men movies include X-Men: Dark Phoenix on February 14, 2019, Gambit on June 7, 2019, and The New Mutants on August 2, 2019.