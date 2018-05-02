‘Deadpool 2’: Wade Is an X-Men Trainee in New TV Spot

20th Century Fox has released a new TV spot for Deadpool 2, which focuses on the titular hero’s unique attempt to join the X-Men.

As Colossus (Stefan Kapicic) claims, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) could very easily join the X-Men with proper training, but Wade doesn’t seem to agree. As he explains, he’s not X-Men material at all, in part because he isn’t even a virgin.

After wheeling around in Professor X’s chair, Deadpool and company are seen trying to rescue Russell (Julian Dennison), the mysterious kid that Cable (Josh Brolin) is on the hunt for. While Deadpool introduces himself to Russell as an X-Men, Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand) clarifies that he’s just an X-Men trainee.

As fans know, a pretty unique roster of X-Men heroes will come together in the upcoming sequel, in what will essentially be a lead-in to the X-Force. And while not every mutant in Deadpool 2 is necessarily a household name, those involved with the film say that it brings a better creative freedom.

“You kinda don’t want a Ferrari in Deadpool unless it’s for a real purpose.” co-writer Rhett Reese explained in a previous interview. Deadpool is a gritty, grimy, smaller thing, with characters you aren’t as familiar with; it’s a little bit like lovable losers – it’s not the A-list of superheroes, necessarily.”

“The occasional cameo or appearance by an A-list type person could be really funny and/or dramatic.” Reese contined. “So we have an eye open for those things, but we don’t want to just put people in it because we can now, if that makes sense.”

And with the film’s release date just a matter of weeks away, it sounds like that cast of characters will hopefully come together to make something genuinely epic.

“We wanted to make sure that it was worthy of a summer tentpole movie, and we knew we were going to be wedged in between some big films.” Deadpool 2 director David Leitch explained during a recent interview. “We did our best to expand the action, and in a general sense, just make it bigger. In terms of the tone, and the fun and the DNA of a Deadpool movie, you’re going to get everything you expect and more.”

Deadpool 2 lands in theaters on May 18th.