New ‘Deadpool 2’ Poster Released

Ryan Reynolds has released a new poster for the upcoming sequel to Deadpool.

In typical Deadpool fashion, the poster is a comedic reference to another movie. In this case, Deadpool recreates the poster for the film Flashdance by arching back against a chair. Bullets fall from the sky over Deadpool’s body.

Reynolds even Tweeted the poster with the Flashdance tagline: “Take your passion. And make it happen.” Take a look below.

20th Century Fox chose not to purchase any Super Bowl time to promote the Deadpool sequel. However, writer Rhett Reese has told fans they shouldn’t worry. That’s probably because a new trailer is expected to accompany Marvel’s Black Panther when it debuts in theaters next week. That means the Deadpool 2 trailer could arrive online anytime over the next week or two.

Deadpool 2 will see Ryan Reynolds returning to the role of Wade Wilson, the mercenary also known as Deadpool. This time he’ll be joined by Josh Brolin as Deadpool’s time-traveling mutant mercenary frenemy Cable. In addition, Zazie Beetz will play Domino, a mutant mercenary with luck powers. Jack Kesy also joins the cast as the film’s villain. His character has not officially been revealed, though some rumors suggest he’ll be playing the mutant criminal known as “Black” Tom Cassidy.

Other returning cast members include Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, TJ Miller as Weasel, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Brianna Hildebrand as Negazonic Teenage Warhead, and Stefan Kapičić as Colossus.

David Leitch will direct the film from a screenplay by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.

Principal photography for Deadpool 2 took place in Vancouver, British Columbia from June until October 2017. Fox is currently showing the film to test audiences.

Deadpool 2 opens in theaters on May 18.

Other upcoming X-Men movies include X-Men: Dark Phoenix on November 1st, The New Mutants on February 22, 2019, and Gambit on June 7, 2019.