‘Deadpool 2’ Gets Hilarious New Working Title For Reshoots

We recently learned that Deadpool 2 is headed back to Canada for some additional reshoots – and like all things Deadpool, even the reshoots have to somehow fit into the franchise’s meta-humor paradigm.

In that spirit, fans around Canada will know they’ve stumbled onto a Deadpool 2 reshoot once they start seeing signs for the film’s working title, “Daisy,” hanging around!

This marks a trifecta of funny working title’s for Deadpool 2, with previous working titles including “Love Machine” and “Caribbean Blue”. The former is a references to the famous song by The Miracles; the latter is a reference to a song titled famously used by both Enya and Big Mountain. There’s no immediate source for the “Daisy” reference, but Omega Underground speculates it could be a reference to a pivotal scene in 2001: A Space Odyssey. The speculation goes further, raising question as to whether or not a Daisy / 2001 reference could be a clue as to Deadpool 2‘s plotline – specifically the presence of a malicious A.I. or computer (or Sentinel?).

As for the reshoots themselves? They’re far from being a red flag, as the scenes could be polish for the film’s final edit, or secretive additions that could connect to the larger X-Men Universe – or even set up a future connection to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It’s all possible.

Deadpool 2 will be in theaters on May 18th.