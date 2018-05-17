‘Deadpool 2’ Star Not Allowed to See His Own Movie

15-year-old Deadpool 2 star Julian Dennison was prohibited by cinemas from seeing the R-rated Marvel adaptation.

Because the movie is rated R-16 in his native New Zealand, "I can't watch it," the actor said during a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Dennison took part in arranging a theater for a fund-raising event, but was still denied viewing the film.

"We got a cinema and they're like, 'oh, yeah, you can introduce the movie, you can do everything, but you're not allowed to watch it,'" Dennison said. "And a few of my mates got kicked out of the cinema as well."

Asked how his parents feel about Deadpool 2's heavy and frequent use of profanity, Dennison said "they were fine with that. No, they weren't."

"So, there was some stuff that got cut out of the film. I remember I was doing a scene with Ryan [Reynolds, who plays Deadpool] and he whispered it in my ear, and I'm like, 'woof, my virgin ears,'" Dennison joked. "But no, I said it, and I can't say it because it's television, and it's live, so I said it, and I freaked out. They really enjoyed the film, though."

"It came out in 2016, the first one, and I was about 13 then. So I wasn't allowed to see it," Dennison said of the franchise launcher that remains the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time.

The Firefist actor saw the first Deadpool only recently — and only after an extended sex scene montage between Reynolds' Wade Wilson and lover Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) was removed.

"But I saw it for the first time a few weeks ago. They had to cut out the giant sex montage in it. So yeah, they got rid of that," Dennison explained. "But it's a really cool movie. I heard of it, though. I really wanted to go see it, but mum didn't let me when it came out."

Dennison's fiery teenaged mutant, real name Russell Collins, could be included in the in-the-works X-Force spinoff coming from Deadpool series producer Ryan Reynolds and X-Men producers Simon Kinberg and Lauren Shuler Donner.

That film, from The Cabin in the Woods director Drew Goddard, is set to reunite Reynolds' Deadpool with franchise newcomers Zazie Beetz (Domino) and Josh Brolin (Cable), but the full team lineup is still being decided.

Deadpool 2 is now playing.