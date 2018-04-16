‘Deadpool 2’ X-Force Auditions TV Spot Released

X-Force is now recruiting.

20th Century Fox has released a new television spot for Deadpool 2. The commercial sees Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) filling out the ranks of his new mutant superteam, X-Force, with the likes of Colossus (Stefan Kapicic), Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand), Bedland (Terry Crews), Domino (Zazie Beetz), and more.

Check out the spot in the video above.

X-Force is the paramilitary group from the Marvel Comics universe founded by Cable (played by Josh Brolin in the film) that takes a more proactive, any-means-necessary approach to fighting for mutants rights than the X-Men do. In the Marvel Comics universe, Cable shaped the young students of the New Mutants into X-Force. Here, it seems that Deadpool forms the group, possibly to fight against Cable.

The release of this TV spot follows a three-part teaser that was released during last night’s season finale of The Walking Dead. You can watch part one here, part two here, and part three here.

Deadpool 2 is scoring even higher with audiences than the first film did, which seems to contradict earlier rumors that Deadpool 2 is going through reshoots as a result of negative early testing, rumors that Brianna Hildebrand pushed back against.

“No, it was nothing that had gone wrong,” Hildebrand told ScreenGeek. “I think it’s a common misconception too – that people think that reshoots are to fix things that people didn’t like. A lot of the time, reshoots are to add more of the things that people loved. [Filmmakers] watch their films again and are like ‘better fix that.’ I don’t know how much I can say about that.”

According to another report, the Deadpool 2 reshoots are specifically adding more of Brolin’s Cable and Beetz’ Domino, both of whom are making their cinematic debuts, after they tested particularly well with audiences.

The latest trailer for Deadpool 2 hints at Deadpool coming into conflict with Cable over the fate of a young mutant boy after Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) encourages Wade to look after the child.

Deadpool 2 opens in theaters on May 18th.

Other upcoming X-Men movies include X-Men: Dark Phoenix on February 14, 2019, Gambit on June 7, 2019, and The New Mutants on August 2, 2019.