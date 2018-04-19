‘X-Men Origins: Wolverine’ Easter Egg Spotted in New ‘Deadpool 2’ Trailer

Today we got the final trailer for Deadpool 2, and fans have already picked out one big Easter egg reference that was buried in the new footage. You can check out the new trailer up above, and the special little Easter egg reference to X-Men Origins: Wolverine, below:

As you can see, this moment from the final trailer mimics the opening action sequence of Wolverine, in which Ryan Reynolds, playing Wade Wilson, shows off his swordsmanship skills, as he, Wolverine, Sabertooth, and the rest of the Team X carry out a bloody mission on behalf of William Striker. The shot was a pretty iconic one, and is probably one of the few highlights of that movie.

This isn’t the first time that the Deadpool franchise has referenced X-Men Origins: Wolverine; the first Deadpool took several hard swings at the film, knocking it for the way it handled Ryan Reynolds in the Wade Wilson role; how the film introduced a bastardized version of “Deadpool” for its finale; and of course, knocking star Hugh Jackman in the most playful of ways.

There’s already been a pile of Easter eggs and references packed into Deadpool 2, with promise that there will be a lot more for viewers to find.

Deadpool 2 will feature a storyline where Josh Brolin’s Cable returns from the future to assassinate a young kid named Russell – who may be the key to explaining the dark future that Cable came from. Deadpool will require help to achieve the mission, so he gathers up a group of morally questionable mutants to form X-Force. X-Men fans are psyched to see characters like Cable, Domino (Zazie Beets) and even Shatterstar (Lewis Tan) finally depicted in live-action, and with so many iconic X-Men comic characters being featured, we will no doubt be unearthing Easter eggs and references for the rest of the year.

X-Men movies continue with Deadpool 2 in theaters on May 18th. X-Men: Dark Phoenix opens February 14th, 2019, followed by The New Mutants on August 2nd, 2019.