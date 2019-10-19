Deadpool Writers Reveal When Marvel Studios Will Make the Next Movie

This week has seen an increased speculation over the next Deadpool movie and how it will factor into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While we know the Merc’ With the Mouth’s next adventure will fall under the banner of Marvel Studios, we don’t know if it will play a major role in the MCU because of it’s R-Rated status, or even when we can expect it to come out. It sounds like those plans are imminent, as star Ryan Reynolds has been teasing his meetings with Marvel. And the Deadpool movies’ screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick are ready to go.

During a recent interview with Fandom for their movie Zombieland: Double Tap, the two writers revealed that their just waiting on one man before they start work on Deadpool 3.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Kevin Feige has so much on his plate and he is the master of the universe. When Kevin says it’s time, it’ll be time. That may be a year from now, it may be six months from now, it may be three years from now,” said Wernick. “He doesn’t make a wrong move so whatever decision he makes will be the right one. Again, we’re ready to snap to it whenever Ryan gives us that call and says ‘Let’s go.’ And that’s also about finding the right idea and how that fits into the larger MCU universe. It’s a little more complicated than when we were at Fox, but we’re happy to be part of the MCU now and whatever Kevin says, we do.”

ComicBook caught up with the writers of the Deadpool movies and found out that they’re working with Reynolds to figure out the plots for his next few movies, which will all lead toward Deadpool 3.

“We’re in touch with Ryan,” Wernick said. “We’ve got several projects with him. Moving forward, we’ve got 6 Underground on Netflix coming out in December with Ryan. Then, we’re rewriting Clue for him right now, which will hopefully shoot in the spring. We’ve got a few other things brewing with him, not including Deadpool, which will hopefully could come to the surface real soon.”

He added, “Ryan’s our muse. We would do everything with Ryan, every single project, if we could,” Wernick says. “We just love him so much. He’s a brilliant actor and a dear friend. Yeah. When that text comes, we will open final draft and start with the title page of Deadpool 3.”

There’s no word yet on when Deadpool 3 will release in theaters, but fans can see the duo’s latest film with Zombieland: Double Tap now playing in theaters.