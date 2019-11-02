Deadpool 3 Reportedly in Development at Marvel Studios

With a plethora of Marvel Studios projects in the pipeline to kick off Phase 4, the new series on Disney+ streaming service, and the impending debuts of the Fox library of characters including the X-Men and the Fantastic Four, the future is bright for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And when it comes to the Fox deal, there’s only one character who is making it out of Disney’s acquisition without suffering from a reboot, and that’s the Merc’ With the Mouth himself Deadpool. New production listings might indicate Deadpool 3 is already in the works.

According to a report from HNEntertainment, Disney has filed for a new limited liability corporation for an upcoming production; the name of the company could indicate Disney and Marvel’s plans, as it is known simply as Finger Guns Productions LLC.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s possible this could be for another Marvel project, though the only other announced movie or series in development that would be Hawkeye, considering the hero uses his fingers to launch projectiles much like a gun if we’re doing some mental backflips to explain the name. Of course, production company names and working titles are little more than code words.

After Ryan Reynolds teased his meeting with the company, it seems like Marvel Studios is gearing up for the third installment in the Deadpool series — though it remains to be seen just how they’ll handle incorporating the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick spoke with ComicBook about potential the Deadpool 3 movie and revealed they’re already in contact with Reynolds about the upcoming movie.

“We’re in touch with Ryan,” Wernick said. “We’ve got several projects with him. Moving forward, we’ve got 6 Underground on Netflix coming out in December with Ryan. Then, we’re rewriting Clue for him right now, which will hopefully shoot in the spring. We’ve got a few other things brewing with him, not including Deadpool, which will hopefully could come to the surface real soon.”

He added, “Ryan’s our muse. We would do everything with Ryan, every single project, if we could. We just love him so much. He’s a brilliant actor and a dear friend. Yeah. When that text comes, we will open final draft and start with the title page of Deadpool 3.”

With Marvel’s yearly film slate expanding on top of multiple Disney+ shows, as well as inheriting the output of Marvel Television, it will be interesting to see just where Deadpool shows up next.