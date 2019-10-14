Deadpool Star Ryan Reynolds Teases Marvel Studios Meeting

Deadpool and Blade Trinity star Ryan Reynolds has met with Marvel Studios, the actor revealed in a social media post. Of course, he’s Ryan Reynolds, so after posting a photo of him with the Marvel logo, he joked that he had auditioned for the role of Tony Stark and had to be removed from the building. Still, after months of no news on the Deadpool front and Disney focusing on new franchises and the streaming service for a while now, fans are likely to be excited to see the Merc With a Mouth showing up at the House of Mouse to talk the franchise’s future.

Since the news that Disney had acquired 20th Century Fox, fans and critics have wondered how the Hard-R world of Deadpool would be integrated into the family-friendly Marvel Cinematic Universe. It has been made clear, though, that the plan is to do so, since Deadpool has been a wildly successful franchise for Fox.

“The plan and the hope is that Marvel allows us to continue Deadpool in his R-rated universe that he lives in and also, hopefully over time, we get to play a little bit in the MCU sandbox as well,” Deadpool writer Paul Wernick said in a recent interview.

His co-writer, Rhett Reese, added, “Marvel’s a rich universe of both heroes and also, wonderfully, villains, so we would love to see Deadpool enter that universe in a fun way. It’s just about figuring out how and when. [Plus] Ryan [Reynolds] is very busy and the transition has delayed everything because you just don’t know. [Marvel Studios] is figuring out the next version of the MCU obviously and that’s its own beast. Then you throw Deadpool in there and the X-Men and stuff, and it’s crazy.”

The Deadpool franchise is a big enough elephant in the room that Disney chief Robert Iger has repeatedly had to comment on the future of the franchise, and has always suggested that Disney is interested in finding a way forward for the brand. With Disney+ seemingly being the home of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, though, and no R-rated content allowed on the streamer, it’s likely going to take a series of meetings before there is a clear path for what’s next.

