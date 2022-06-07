Deadpool 3 Writers Break Silence on Being Replaced Before Returning for MCU Sequel

✖

At one point not too long ago, Marvel Studios officially announced Deadpool 3 as a project in development at the Burbank-based outfit. At the time, it had been announced the Molyneaux sisters (Wendy and Lizzie) of Bob's Burgers fame were working on the script. The duo had replaced the franchise's previous writing pair in Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. As fate would have it, Marvel Studios hired Shawn Levy to direct the threequel, which also meant the Reese and Wernick would also return to pen the script.

Now, the two have broken their silence on their initial replacement in a new interview in support of Netflix's Spiderhead.

"Yeah, that did happen. And look…," Reese told The Playlist with a pause at the site recalls. "It just came down the way it did, but we're thrilled to be back is the bottom line. We just couldn't be happier where we are right now in the mad scientist lab creating fun stuff and hopefully, we'll get a movie out to you guys soon."

In that same interview, the two confirmed Marvel Studios executives aren't forcing them to "Disney-ify" the script for the upcoming picture, reiterating it will be another R-rated feature in the franchise.

"Oh, absolutely," Reese added. "They're not gonna mess with the tone. I mean, I'd never say never, I guess there's an outside chance, but we've always been told it can be R-[rated], and we're proceeding as if it's R. We would like it to be R, we always have, so I don't think that'll change."

Other than the involvement of the writers, Ryan Reynolds, and Shawn Levy, little is known about the project. Reese also confirmed in the chat that it would officially merge the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the former Marvel world crafted by 20th Century Fox.

"It's two completely different regimes, right? So, it's two different bureaucracies. It was Fox, all these different people, and now it's not those people anymore," Reese added. " It's these [Disney] people and these people do things their way. And we were used to doing things our way, so there are differences, but I think the great part is that Marvel's been incredibly supportive. They are gonna let Deadpool be Deadpool, you know? It's not like any particular joke may be the one that they say, 'you know, that's too far,' that could happen, but to this point, it's been nothing but support."

Deadpool 3 has yet to set a release date.

What characters would you like to see appear alongside Reynolds' Merc with a Mouth? Let us know either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!