Deadpool 3 Moving Forward at Disney With New Writers

It looks like Marvel's most beloved merc is finally returning to action! All has been quiet on the Deadpool front since Disney acquired Fox and announced plans to merge the X-Men into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Many had wondered if the R-rating would be too much for the family-friendly franchise. However, the franchise seems to be prevailing as Disney and Marvel Studios are moving forward with Deadpool 3, and Ryan Reynolds is returning to produce and star.

There will be new writers this time around, however. According to Deadline, Reynolds and Disney have tapped sisters Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Logelin to write Deadpool 3. While they may not be household names just yet, the Molyneaux sisters are writers on the rise, having worked on Bob's Burgers for several years. Their new series, The Great North, is set to premiere on FOX in 2021 and has already been renewed for a second season.

Deadline's Justin Kroll, who broke the news, took to Twitter to clear some things up about the Deadpool franchise, noting that the third installment is still going to be R-rated. There have been concerns that Marvel would want to tone Deadpool down in order to work him into the MCU. Fortunately, those two things are not mutually exclusive, and his foul mouth will continue in the third movie.

While the tone is set to remain, the change in writers does represent a first for the record-breaking franchise. Both Deadpool movies were written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, so this third installment will be the first without them attached.

As far as a director is concerned, there hasn't yet been any news as to who will helm Deadpool 3. Tim Miller directed the first film and was originally set to return for Deadpool 2, but ultimately left the project over creative differences. David Leitch stepped in and directed Deadpool 2 in Miller's place, and many might have expected him to return for Deadpool 3. However, Leitch has become a highly-demanded name in recent years, and his future schedule is already pretty full. He probably won't be returning for the next movie.

Regardless of who takes over as director, the Deadpool franchise is finally moving forward at Disney, allowing fans around the planet to breathe easy. Wade Wilson isn't going anywhere.

