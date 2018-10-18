‘Deadpool’ Star Brianna Hildebrand Credits Ryan Reynolds For LGBTQ Storyline

When it comes to superhero features, diversity is slowly edging its way to the front of casting and storytelling. As the public calls for more representation, films like Deadpool 2 have delivered as the sequel featured an open LGBTQ relationship. And, in a new piece, Brianne Hildebrand credits Ryan Reynolds for her character’s romance.

Recently, the actress chatted with The Hollywood Reporter about her work on Deadpool 2. It was there Hildebrand said it was Ryan’s idea to give Negasonic Teenage Warhead an adorable girlfriend named Yukio.

“I’ve had so many positive responses,” the actress gushed. “It was Ryan’s idea. I had already done a lot of work with It Gets Better, so I think maybe he had seen some of that. The response has been overwhelmingly positive.”

For Hildebrand, the warm welcome has been uplifting both professionally and personally. The actress came out as a gay woman sometime ago, and she said in a previous interview she was on-board for Negasonic Teenage Warhead’s developing storyline from the word go.

“Ryan just sent me an email and was like, ‘How would you feel about this?’ ” Hildebrand told Playboy earlier this year. “And so that’s great—I’m glad he asked me how I would feel about it. Obviously, I was like, ‘I feel amazing about it. Let’s do it!’ I am glad that he asked me, though. I probably would have been like, ‘Wow.’”

While calls for queer visibility in entertainment remain loud, the reveal of Negasonic Teenage Warhead’s girlfriend has been a step in the right direction. A report rundown of Hollywood by GLAAD made sure to highlight Deadpool 2 for its inclusivity, and the sequel’s co-writer says the decision to bring in a LGBTQ couple was a no-brainer; It all came down to reflecting the real world even when superheroes are around.

“We ground Deadpool in real life,” Wernick explained. “As outrageous as it is, Deadpool is a very, very grounded movie.”

So, do you ship this cute Deadpool couple?