‘Deadpool’ Creator Wants to See Entire Six Pack in Future Films

Deadpool 2 introduces several major Marvel characters into the X-Men cinematic universe, many of which were created by Rob Liefeld, who co-created Deadpool himself. These include Cable, played by Josh Brolin, and Domino, played by Zazie Beetz.

In the Marvel Comics universe, Cable and Domino are both former members of a mercenary team called Six Pack. On the Deadpool 2 red carpet, Liefeld told ComicBook.com that he hopes to see the whole crew together on screen.

“Let’s get the entire Six Pack, who Cable used to run with,” Liefeld said. “Let’s get Bridge. Let’s get Hammer. Let’s get Grizzly. Especially if there’s more Cable, we can go in that direction.”

The original Six Pack consisted of, as the name suggests, six members. Cable, the grizzled telekinetic mutant from the future, was their leader. Domino, boasting luck powers, was his right-hand woman and love interest. They were joined by George Washington “GW” Bridge, the bestial mutant Grizzly, Hammer, and Kane.

Liefeld said that he was most pleasantly surprised by Beetz’ Domino in Deadpool 2.

“I loved her casting,” he said. “I thought they nailed it, but seeing her in costume and filming is different than seeing her in the film, and obviously I was only there a couple day, three or four days on set, I didn’t see all of her interaction. She is so charming and so charismatic and she plays so well off Ryan and Josh. I think audiences are going to be like, ‘I want more Domino.’ Ryan is, you know, tops. Josh, you know what you’re getting. Zazie, I told Ryan, ‘This is a star turn for her.’ People are going to flip for her.”

The Six Pack broke up after Hammer sold some information to Cable’s evil clone, Stryfe. Cable immediately turned on him and the resulting fight left Hammer paralyzed and cost Kane his hands. Hammer returned to mercenary work first as tech support and an information broker and later got back into the field using a weaponized, levitating chair. Kane became the new Weapon X. Bridge went on to join SHIELD and eventually become its director. Cable and Domino eventually reconnected and formed X-Force.

Liefeld also said on the red carpet that the future for the Deadpool movie series is bright.

“The door is wide open,” Liefeld said. “X-Force, more Deadpool. I think the fans are going to speak this weekend and I’m going to go ahead and guarantee success. I know my own people. I know fans. It’s going to be huge, and I think there’s going to be many more to come.”

Deadpool 2 opens in theaters on May 18th. The film is currently projected for a $350 million global opening weekend.

Other upcoming X-Men movies include X-Men: Dark Phoenix on February 14, 2019, Gambit on June 7, 2019, and The New Mutants on August 2, 2019.