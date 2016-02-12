Deadpool: Ryan Reynold Talks About The Sequel’s Director Woes

It has been a busy year for Deadpool. The anti-heroes highly anticipated standalone debuted this summer to rave reviews, and the R-rated romp broke several box-office records. 20th Century Fox was quick to capitalize on the film's success by announcing a sequel was in development, but Deadpool 2 has hit some rather big bumps during pre-production. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Ryan Reynolds talked about the sequel's director swaps, and he is defending Tim Miller and his decision to leave the franchise.

"There is not a human being on earth that worked harder on Deadpool than Tim," Reynolds said about the original director's exit. "He's an incredibly, incredibly talented director."

This is not the first time that Reynolds has talked about Miller's unexpected departure. In November, the actor spoke with GQ and said he was sad to see Miller go. "All I can really add is that I'm sad to see him off the film," Reynolds explained. "Tim's brilliant and nobody worked harder on Deadpool than he did."

After Miller exited Deadpool 2, the studio was hard-pressed to find a director to replace the visionary. Rumors floated around that 20th Century Fox was courting director David Leitch to helm the movie, and those stories were confirmed not long ago. The studio confirmed the John Wick director had signed on to bring Deadpool 2 to life, and Reynolds seems stoked to welcome the man to his team.

"Everbody was just a fan of his work," Reynolds gushed. "He's just a guy who's so muscular with his action. He also really understands those Deadpool sensibilities and where we need to take the franchise from here. And I love John Wick. One of the things that David Leitch does that very few filmmakers can do these days is they can make a movie on an ultra tight minimal budget look like it was shot for 10-15 times what it cost."

Despite the hiccups, it seems like Deadpool 2 is back on track. The producers have stressed they want the raunchy, wholly inappropriate comedy to retain its punchy humor and small scale moving forward. With the crew determined to honor Deadpool's mouthy personality, fans are growing more excited to see the sure-hit than ever before.

Deadpool's Holiday Blu-ray package is now available and retails for $25.99. Deadpool 2 is expected to begin filming next year and is due out January 12, 2018.

