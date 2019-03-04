‘Deadpool’ Star Ryan Reynolds Shares Touching John Candy Tribute

It’s the 25th anniversary of John Candy’s passing. We cooked up a small tribute to a comedic genius and Canadian hero. If you haven’t seen much of his work, take a look at his films. He was a treasure. Thanks to @chriscandy4u and @therealjencandy. 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/dHvuviKnBs — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 3, 2019

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds took to Twitter earlier this afternoon to share a touching tribute to John Candy as the 25th anniversary of the comedian’s passing nears.

Candy passed away on March 4th, 1994 from a presumed heart attacked. At the time, the Planes, Trains, and Automobiles star was on a break from filming Wagons East!. Production of the film continued by using a stand-in and computer effects to finish Candy’s scenes.

Best known for his work in Spaceballs, Uncle Buck, and Cool Runnings, Candy is survived by his wife Rosemary Hobor and two children, Christopher and Jennifer.

“It’s the 25th anniversary of John Candy’s passing,” Reynolds said with the tribute video.”We cooked up a small tribute to a comedic genius and Candian hero. If you haven’t seen much of his work, take a look at his films. He was a treasure.”

Reynolds then went to thank both of Candy’s children. As you likely know by now, Reynolds was born and raised in Vancouver, British Columbia while Candy grew up in Newmarket, Ontario. The tribute video has received an outpouring of support since it’s release, including a message from Scrubs alum John C. McGinley, who was shooting Wagons East! with Candy.

Ryan,

I was lucky enough to have been with John down in Durango, Mexico?

We were shooting:

“Wagons East.”

Being with him?

And?

Being without him?

Profoundly, changed my life!

I think about him, a ton.

And I miss him: always! — John C. McGinley (@JohnCMcGinley) March 3, 2019

What’s your favorite film of John Candy’s? How much of his filmography do you think you’ve seen? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

