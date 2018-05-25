Deadpool And Spider-Man Cosplayers Injured In Hit And Run

Two cosplayers dressed as Deadpool and Spider-Man were injured in an apparent intentional hit and run in Reading, Berkshire, InYourArea.Co.UK reports.

A 25-year-old man dressed as the Merc with a Mouth sustained minor injuries and and a 26-year-old man dressed as the famed Marvel wall-crawler suffered a broken leg after a Toyota Prius mounted the curb near a taxi stand Saturday, May 19.

The costumed men were part of a group of eight, all dressed as comic book characters, when the Prius drove towards them. According to the site, occupants in the vehicle shouted abuse at the cosplayers before mounting the pavement and hitting the two men dressed as Deadpool and Spider-Man.

Both victims were taken to the Royal Berkshire Hospital and treated for their injuries. The man in the Spider-Man costume required an operation.

Thames Valley Police are appealing to witnesses for the incident after the silver vehicle, with partial license plate LP13 and a flat tire on its front passenger side, was recovered near Thames Avenue.

The driver is described as “black, in mid twenties, between 5 ft 10in and 6ft tall with short black hair and a short beard or stubble.”

“This was a nasty attack on a group enjoying a night out in Redding,” investigating officer Detective Constable Hugh Bailey said.

“I am appealing for anybody who was in the vicinity of the Station Hill taxi rank in Reading at around 3am on Saturday morning who may have seen this incident to contact [non-emergency police contact number] 101, quoting reference number 43180150994.”

Bailey continued: “Two men suffered leg injuries in this incident, and it is our priority to identify the offenders as quickly as possible.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.

Deadpool most recently appeared in Deadpool 2, released last Thursday, while Spider-Man most recently appeared in April’s Avengers: Infinity War.