Poster Imagines ‘Deadpool & Spider-Man’ Movie as a Rom-Com

In the pages of Marvel Comics, the Merc’ With the Mouth known as Deadpool has an ongoing bromance with the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

Fan and artist Boss Logic decided to take that relationship to the next step, imagining the two heroes as if they were the stars of their own “bromantic” comedy playing off of an old Ryan Reynolds movie. Take a look below.

In “Not Just Friends,” we would expect to see Peter Parker and Wade Wilson butting heads and hearts as they attempt to save the world… and each other.

While Reynolds is currently starring in the box office hit Deadpool 2, he made his name as a comedic talent with a penchant for rom-coms, including the movie this poster is based off of, Just Friends.

In that film, Reynolds plays a “nice guy” who gets put into the friend zone but ultimately wins the affections of co-star Amy Smart’s character by convincing her of his nice guy’ness. It’s very much a product of the mid-2000s, employing many of the same tropes present in nearly every romantic comedy of the era.

Of course, it’s no The Proposal, the film in which Reynolds co-starred alongside Sandra Bullock. That movie actually played a part in the Deadpool sequel coming together, because Cable actor Josh Brolin is a major fan.

“I was a secret fan of The Proposal, having watched it several times by myself,” Brolin revealed in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “I told Ryan. I was like, ‘I don’t know why this is, and I don’t know what this means psychologically, behaviorally, emotionally, but I have kind of a crush on you.’”

Deadpool’s relationship with Cable might be his most popular comic book teamup, having shared a series together for many years in the past, but he’s currently been featured in Spider-Man/Deadpool, which has been published by Marvel since 2016. That comic sees the two popular heroes constantly butting heads and occasionally doing heroic things, despite all odds.

There could be a chance for the two heroes to team up on the big screen in the future, as 20th Century Fox and other assets could be acquired by the Walt Disney Company which would effectively bring the X-Men properties under control of Marvel Studios.

Maybe Marvel fans will get that rom-com after all…

Deadpool 2 and Avengers: Infinity War (featuring Spider-Man) are now playing in theaters.