Krysten Ritter Doesn’t Think ‘Defenders’ Season 2 Will Happen

Netflix and Marvel have a good thing going with the current universe of superhero TV shows. Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Punisher have all gotten at least two seasons. The Defenders team-up series however, may not be joining them for a second round.

While promoting Season 2 of Jessica Jones, which debuts on Netflix this week, star Krysten Ritter spoke with Vulture about her the upcoming installment. When the subject of critical reception came up, Ritter said that The Defenders probably won’t be getting another round.

“Well, I think Jessica was pretty well received,” Ritter began. “People were excited to see her again, so that made us happy because Jessica is the next up. Y’know, I had a great time doing The Defenders and honestly, it was such a good experience that I would even do it again. I don’t think we are doing it again. It was never intentioned to do it again, but, you know, if I was given another opportunity, I would. My heart is with my show because of the subject matter and because of the great drama that we get to do and the personal issues that we explore. For me, that is more the type of content that I enjoy as a viewer and as a performer. My heart is in Jessica Jones, but I did have a great time doing The Defenders with the guys. We had a good time. It is what it is.”

Of course, as Ritter noted, the response to The Defenders isn’t what’s keeping the potential second season at bay. It was noted before the show came out that one season was all anyone had planned.

It may be disappointing not to see all of The Defenders together again, but that doesn’t mean we won’t see any of the characters interact. The Marvel Netflix shows have been known to include various characters in other shows from time to time. Luke Cage and Misty Knight are set to appear in the second season of Iron Fist, while Claire Temple will be featured in Luke Cage‘s new season.

The second season of Jessica Jones is the next installment of the franchise in line to be released, hitting the streaming service on March 8. Season 2 of Luke Cage will be released in its entirety on June 22.

