Did the ‘Avengers 4’ Trailer Come Out Today?

It’s been 215 days since the release of the third Avengers film, Avengers: Infinity War. Avengers 4 is currently set to hit theaters in 156 days. For the fans asking if the Avengers 4 trailer came out today, the answer is “no.”

The Avengers 4 trailer has not surfaced online yet, though an abundant amount of rumors are flying across social media and various media outlets about its release date. The truth is, very few individuals have information regarding the Avengers 4 trailer’s release date.

Today would have been an unsurprising day for the trailer to release. The first trailer for Avengers: Infinity War released on Wednesday, November 29, 2017. Today is the equivalent Wednesday, though tomorrow will be one year since that trailer’s release.

With a few big movies on the horizon, Disney has an opportunity to drop the Avengers 4 trailer to put it in front of more eyeballs in theaters over the holidays. Coming up on December 14th, Sony will release their Into the Spider-Verse, followed by Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns on December 19th, before Aquaman and Bumblebee hit theaters on December 21st.

However, the views for this trailer will likely break records online, so the box office releases might not be a huge factor.

With the Russo Brothers set to attend a screening of Avengers: Infinity War tonight in Los Angeles, some fans are hoping the trailer will be screened there. This won’t be the case, to our knowledge, though the Russo Brothers might offer a bit of insight regarding when the trailer is going to release.

Interestingly enough, Avengers 4 is set to be released on May 3, 2019 at the time of publishing. It’s not unlikely the film moves its release date up to April 26, 2019. When Deadpool 2 moved its release date to follow Avengers: Infinity War, the third Avengers movie moved up to give itself more room to dominate the box office. With Ryan Reynolds creeping up on the Avengers once again with Detective Pikachu, a moved-up release date in the United States (to match the global release) is a safe bet.

If the trailer releases today, November 28th, this story will be updated to include the trailer and thorough breakdowns will be featured on ComicBook.com! In the meantime, watch ComicBook.com’s Recap to the Rescue video above, taking an in-depth look at Avengers: Infinity War with exclusive cast member interviews!

Upcoming Marvel Studios films include Captain Marvel on March 18, 2019, Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.