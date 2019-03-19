Disney and Fox Merger Expected to Result in 7,500 Jobs Eliminated

A lot of people are curious about the future of Marvel Cinematic Universe after Disney’s purchase of 20th Century Fox goes through, especially with the prospect of X-Men and Fantastic Four characters joining the franchise.

But the implications for both companies’ employees could be far more drastic, according to a new report from the Hollywood Reporter.

According to a new report from the Hollywood Reporter, an estimated 7,500 employees are expected to lose their jobs between Disney and Fox once the acquisition has been finalized.

The report comes in the wake of news for the WarnerMedia scaledown after the purchase from AT&T, which is unlikely to eliminate as many jobs as the Disney/Fox acquisition. This is because WarnerMedia is expected to add more due to expanding services, including the planned streaming service in the pipeline.

The prospect of Disney cutting jobs is grim in the face of the acquisition being finalized. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like many fans will actually care — or that they’ll care about the end result more than the loss of jobs.

Many fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are excited to see the deal close, as it will mean the X-Men and Fantastic Four characters will finally be available for use on the big screen. Disney boss Bob Iger confirmed the deal is likely to be finalized later this month, and that Marvel Studios will take control of the popular superheroes rather than keep them with 20th Century Fox.

“I think it only makes sense,” Iger told the Hollywood Reporter. “I want to be careful here because of what’s been communicated to the Fox folks, but I think they know. It only makes sense for Marvel to be supervised by one entity. There shouldn’t be two Marvels.”

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige recently addressed the future of the MCU, teasing that fans can expect to see more diversity in coming projects.

“Anna [Boden] and her directing partner, Ryan [Fleck, Captain Marvel directors], did an amazing job, and made the movie what it is, so yes, so we did believe it was very important that this story be told with a female voice behind the camera, many female voices behind the camera in this case,” said Feige. “It’s all about going forward. We won’t discuss anything past Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home, but there are many things coming.”

The latest MCU movie, Captain Marvel, is now playing in theaters.