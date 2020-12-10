Disney's Investor Day: Marvel, Star Wars, and More Live Recap

On Thursday at 4:30pm ET/1:30pm PT, Disney is playing host to its annual Investor Day event. This year's event is getting a special emphasis, as Disney has faced unexpected adversity this year in the face of a global pandemic which has forced its theme parks to close, movie theaters to stop showing movies, and productions to halt on its Disney+ shows. As the world looks to emerge from a difficult year, Disney and all of its subsidiary brands will be on display Thursday with a preview of what's to come in an effort to ensure its investors that there is a bright future. Of course, this means the fans will likely come away from it with insight of the future.

Disney is expected to push Disney+ heavily during the event, emphasizing its streaming service which got of to a booming start with subscription numbers in its freshman year. Marvel and Star Wars content will likely be at the forefront of titles to be included in announcements and promises as a means to assure confidence in investors. Pixar, ESPN, Hulu, Disney theme parks, other original programming, and more will be touched on during the event.

Throughout Thursday's Disney Investor Day event, ComicBook.com will have a live recap for those unable to attend or listen to the event. This article will be updated live, starting at 4:30pm ET on Thursday. Be sure to bookmark it and send it to friends who need to keep up! The fastest updates in the west, right here.