Disney and Marvel Studios Reportedly Still Planning Black Widow Summer Release

Fans are eager to see the Marvel Cinematic Universe on the big screen, and after multiple delays, it looks like Black Widow could finally get her own solo film in theaters later this summer. But after F9: The Fast Saga moved out of the month of May, some are expecting Marvel Studios to delay Scarlett Johansson's long-awaited movie once again. However, a new report indicates that Disney and Marvel have every intention of releasing Black Widow in theaters this year as the COVID-19 vaccinations continue to roll out and cities continue to open up.

The report from Deadline points out films like Raya and the Last Dragon hitting theaters (despite also getting a digital release on Disney+ Premiere Access) and the Emma Stone film Cruella staying on the calendar for the end of May. The report also notes that Black Widow didn't have any trailers attached to Raya and the Last Dragon, which is set to premiere in theaters on May 7th.

Disney executives have spoken at length about Black Widow's importance to theaters. Fans shouldn't expect the company to reverse course and give it a similar release strategy as Raya and the Last Dragon, accessible on Disney+ for an additional fee.

"As of now, the strategy is to continue on with the theatrical release. And we'll be watching very, very carefully," said Disney CEO Bob Chapek during the quarterly investor call last month.

Fans aren't the only ones eager to see Black Widow finally released to the world. Red Guardian actor David Harbour spoke during Instagram Live and revealed that he would even love to see the Marvel Studios movie on Disney+.

“I’m very much looking forward to being in Black Widow if we ever are able to release that movie," said Harbour. "I would love to be able to watch that movie too – y’know I have not seen that movie. I have seen some stuff in ADR and it looks really good. And also I was there when we were shooting it and I’m really excited about it. But I would like to see it myself. Hell, I would watch it on Disney+.”

We'll see if Black Widow is still on track to premiere in theaters or if Disney is forced to delay once again; Black Widow is currently scheduled to premiere in theaters on May 7th.