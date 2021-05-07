Black Widow Star Scarlett Johansson Appears in New MCU Costume in BTS Photo

✖

Scarlett Johansson is rocking that new MCU costume in a behind-the-scenes photo from Black Widow. Deborah Lamia Denaver is a makeup artist for a variety of TV shows and movies and is excited for people to see what’s going on with the Marvel movie. There’s still no word on any changes to Black Widow’s release plans. May 7th is still supposed to be the day, despite the fact that a large number of United States theaters are not open yet. But, the company is still hopeful that things will stick this time. For now, MCU fans will have to make do with watching those trailers again. In a random spot of good news though, it seems that Marvel will be wheeling out some new ads with different story beats and some new footage closer to the release date. So, that’s even more to look forward to in the meantime. Check out Denaver’s post down below:

In a recent interview with Comicbook.com, Kevin Feige actually talked about the prospect of a theatrical release in contrast to the streaming option. He’s adamant that fans will want to see this film on the big screen when they get the chance.

"I mean, confidence is meaningless in today's world because nobody knows anything. Hope springs eternal," Feige explained when the question came up. "A year delay, you hope would be enough, there's a vaccine out there now. We'll see. I certainly hope so. I want to be back in the theater with people."

Late last year, David Harbour talked about his excitement level to be in the Marvel franchise. He’s hoping that people get a chance to watch the film at some point in the near future.

“I’m very much looking forward to being in Black Widow if we ever are able to release that movie," Harbour said last year. "I would love to be able to watch that movie too – y’know I have not seen that movie. I have seen some stuff in ADR and it looks really good. And also I was there when we were shooting it and I’m really excited about it. But I would like to see it myself. H---, I would watch it on Disney+.”

