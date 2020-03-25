Black Widow Star David Harbour Would Love to See the Movie on Disney+

Black Widow‘s David Harbour would love to see the movie on Disney+. The star talked about a bunch of topics on Instagram Live with fans. Of course, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were wondering what is happening with Black Widow as they sit inside practicing self-isolation. While the release of the film on Disney+ seems to be a bit of a stretch, we are in a time of uncertainty right now. So, nothing is impossible, but Harbour would just love for people to be able to see the film as soon as possible.

“I’m very much looking forward to being in Black Widow if we ever are able to release that movie. I would love to be able to watch that movie too – y’know I have not seen that movie. I have seen some stuff in ADR and it looks really good. And also I was there when we were shooting it and I’m really excited about it. But I would like to see it myself. H—, I would watch it on Disney+.”

Disney decided to delay the film’s theatrical release because of concerns around the coronavirus pandemic. As of now, the release date remains up in the air, but Black Widow is not alone. Fast & Furious 9, Mulan, No Time to Die, A Quiet Place Part II, Wonder Woman 1984 and others have been pushed to accommodate theater closings and governmental restrictions all over the world. Now, fans are hoping that the release doesn’t happen too late in the year. But, there are plenty that wouldn’t mind if it landed on Disney+.

The company has already released Frozen 2, Onward, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker early on digital download to get as many eyes on them as possible. For Frozen 2, the film is already on Disney+ and Onward will follow shortly in the first week of April. As the coronavirus remains a concern, there will be more questions about the fate of the scheduled summer slate of films. Time is still ticking and the Marvel Cinematic Universe already has a fall centerpiece with The Eternals. Hopefully, before then, Harbour and the MCU fans will get a chance to see Black Widow on a screen.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include The Eternals on November 6, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

