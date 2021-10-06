Disney Gave Marvel Studios A Dole Whip Machine After Record-Breaking Avengers: Endgame

Disney actually gave Marvel Studios a Dole Whip machine after crushing the box office record with Avengers: Endgame. A recent piece by The Hollywood Reporter talks about the early days of Bob Chapek’s days as the CEO of Disney. The company was so thrilled with Marvel’s accomplishment that they treated the studio to all the Dole Whip they could eat. “I thought that was pretty cool,” Feige says. “I thought that was great.” For those who don’t know, the pineapple treat is beloved at the Disney theme parks. You have to wait quite a while to get the frozen dessert, so this is an absolutely wild job perk for the people at Marvel Studios. However, things haven’t been all roses for the company as it navigates the new entertainment landscape. He talked about the new way the company will have to approach talent deals recently.

“We’ve got a deal that’s conceived under a certain set of conditions that actually results in a movie that’s being released in a completely different set, so there’s a bit of a reset that’s going on right now, and ultimately we’ll think about that as we do our future talent deals and plan for that and make sure that that’s incorporated,” Chapek explained on CNBC. “But right now, we’ve got sort of this middle position where we’re trying to do right by the talent. I think the talent’s trying to do right by us, and we’re just sort of figuring out our way to bridge the gap.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“As you know, we’ve benefitted from a tremendous relationship with theatrical exhibition for many, many, many years. As dynamics change in the marketplace, though, we want to make sure we’re giving consumers, who want to go to theaters to experience everything that a theatrical release can give them, we want to continue to give them that option,” he added.

“But at the same time, there’s a lot of consumers that want to experience a movie from the safety, comfort, and convenience of their own home, for whatever reasons they do,” Chapek concluded. “So we want to make sure that we put the consumer first, and the consumer is going to be making the decision in terms of how they consume our media as opposed to some arbitrary decision that we may make from a distribution standpoint. So we want to look at ourselves as consumer enablers.”

Would you want your own Dole Whip machine? Let us know in the comments!