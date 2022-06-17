Disney+: Every Movie & TV Show Arriving in August 2022

August is going to be a huge month for anyone with a Disney+ subscription. On Wednesday, Disney's streaming service unveiled the full lineup of movies and TV shows making their way to the service over the course of August, and there is quite a lot to look forward to. Both Marvel and Star Wars have multiple new titles hitting Disney+ next month, and Pixar's latest will also be making its streaming debut. Things get started on August 3rd with the arrival of Lightyear, the new movie from Pixar Animation Studios. Just a couple of days later, Disney+ will be adding a sing-a-long version of The Lion King and the LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation special. Speaking of Star Wars, August will see the release of new original series Andor, which acts as a prequel to the events of Star Wars: Rogue One. The first two episodes of Andor arrive on August 31st. Two weeks before that, Disney+ will debut the new Marvel Studios series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. You can check out the full lineup of Disney+ August additions below!

August 3 Alice's Wonderland Bakery (S1, 5 episodes)

The Ghost and Molly McGee (S1, 5 episodes)

Lightyear Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Ms. Marvel – Premiere

This installment of ASSEMBLED takes us on the journey of bringing a long-awaited global phenomenon to life. Go behind-the-scenes every step of the way with immersive footage from the making of the series, along with insightful interviews on set from the cast and crew of Ms. Marvel as we watch Iman Vellani and her character, Kamala Khan, become the fan-favorite superhero right before our eyes. High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 302 "Into the Unknown"

A reluctant E.J. takes the reins in a surprisingly new role on "Frozen." New campers bring surprising vocal chops – and competition – to the auditions for "Frozen," while in Los Angeles, Nini makes a potentially life-changing discovery of her own.

August 5 The Lion King (2019) (Sing-Along Version)

The Lion King II: Simba's Pride (Sing-Along Version)

Old Dogs LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation – Premiere

Finn has arranged a surprise vacation for his friends aboard the Galactic Starcruiser, The Halcyon! But Finn's plan quickly goes awry when he's separated from the group. Alone on board the Halcyon, Finn encounters three Force Spirits -- Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker and Princess Leia, who each share their own unexpected stories of vacations gone wrong.

August 10 Bluey (S3, 25 episodes)

Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge (S1) I Am Groot – All Shorts Streaming

There's no guarding the galaxy from this mischievous toddler! So get ready as Baby Groot takes center stage in his very own collection of shorts, exploring his glory days growing up-and getting into trouble-among the stars. High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 303 "The Woman In The Woods"

After the cast list is revealed, the campers pack up and embark on Maddox's favorite camp tradition: Newbie Initiation Night! Ghost stories and s'mores abound, but the true centerpiece of the night is "The Legend of the Woman in the Woods," a spooky tale that sends Gina and Ricky on an adventurous quest... into the unknown.

August 12 Disney Summer Magic Quest

Father of the Bride

Father of the Bride Part II

August 17 Meet Spidey and His Amazing Friends (S2) She-Hulk: Attorney At Law – Premiere (Episode 1)

In Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany)-an attorney specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases-must navigate the complicated life of a single, 30-something who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode comedy series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong, as well as Jameela Jamil, Josh Segarra, Ginger Gonzaga, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Directed by Kat Coiro (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (Episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as head writer, "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" streams exclusively on Disney+ beginning August 17, 2022. High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 304 "No Drama"

After a spooktacular night in the woods, the cast assembles for "Frozen's" first read-through. But the return of Corbin Bleu and his intimidating documentary crew and the sudden disappearance of a core camper leave the Wildcats in disarray.

August 19 Beauty and the Beast (1991) (Sing-Along Version)

Beauty and the Beast (2017) (Sing-Along Version)

Tangled (Sing-Along Version)

August 24 Blackish (S8)

Chibi Tiny Tales (Shorts) (S2) High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 305 "The Real Campers of Shallow Lake"

After promising juicy drama for the "Frozen" documentary, E.J., Carlos and Val come with a Real Housewives-inspired plan: to turn rehearsals into "The Real Campers of Shallow Lake," complete with fabricated storylines and staged vignettes. But when the fake drama pushes some very real buttons, E.J. realizes that he may have gone too far. She-Hulk: Attorney At Law – Episode 2

August 26 Doc McStuffins: The Doc is 10!