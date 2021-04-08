Disneyland Avengers Campus Opening Date Announced

✖

Disneyland has announced the opening date for the Avengers Campus this year at Disney's California Adventure. Disney Parks Blog announced that June 4th is the big day for all the guests who have been waiting to see the big Marvel attraction in person. The launch for Avengers Campus was supposed to be last year, but the coronavirus pandemic actually put the screws to that plan early on. However, Disney is now ready to give a bunch of fans the chance to learn from Avengers. Each heroic location in Disney’s California Adventure will be host to different teams and characters. Guests can become recruits and harness the powers and technology of their favorite heroes. W.E.B. or the Worldwide Engineering Brigade is home to Peter Parker and will let fans shoot webs on Web Slingers. Guardians of the Galaxy fans will also have Mission: Breakout! to look forward to as a part of the new campus. Doctor Strange’s sanctum and Hank Pym’s Test Kitchen will also be locales.

So, there’s really a ton of stuff for Marvel fans to sink their teeth into when things get rolling at Disneyland on June 4th. Disney Parks CEO Josh D’Amaro talked about the new normal at the resorts in a conversation with Dow Report. The executive knows that safety measures will remain in place over 2021, but the time to open back up is fast approaching.

“We figured out a way to really push hard on technology, really accelerate some of the ideas that we’ve had for a long time,” D'Amaro said. “So you think about things like reservation systems in the parks that we can manage capacity and therefore guest experience a little bit better. It’s working exceptionally well for us.”

“Things like mobile order, Roger. So you can walk up to a restaurant, have your meal ready for you when you arrive. Things like queue reservations systems that we’re executing in different ways,” he added. “Or even how you might pay for merchandise but without transacting with a credit card. And this technology, it doesn’t only help us during a time of a pandemic, but I think it actually leads to a better cast and guest experience. And so, these are things that are helping us now, but I think they’re here to stay.”

