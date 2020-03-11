Watch: Marvel’s Spider-Man Swings Into Action and Performs Amazing Acrobatic Stunts High Above Avengers Campus

Spider-Man will defy gravity when he thwips, flips and swings into action high above Avengers Campus with amazing acrobatic feats never seen before in a Disney theme park. The all-new land is where guests will look up and spot Spider-Man flipping as high as 65 feet in the air above the home of the Worldwide Engineering Brigade — or WEB — housing WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, an immersive and interactive family attraction allowing campus recruits to sling webs like the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, who swings down from dizzying heights to ground level to meet and pose for pictures alongside C.A.M.P.U.S. (Centralized Assembly Mobilized to Prepare, Unite and Safeguard) recruits.

“Throughout the day, you are going to see Spider-Man perched up on the parapets of the WEB workshop. He’s going to be chatting with the new recruits, but he’s also going to be swinging into action high above the rooftops with amazing acrobatics and gravity-defying feats,” said Dan Fields, Executive Creative Director, Disney Parks Live Entertainment, during an Avengers Campus preview attended by ComicBook.com. “And when Spider-Man does come down to Earth, he’s going to be more than happy to hang out with some future heroes that he’s meeting on the campus.”

Spider-Man will be sporting a Disney Parks exclusive suit designed by Ryan Meinerding, Head of Visual Development at Marvel Studios, who designed the costumes worn by the wall-crawler in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“We talked about this from a design perspective, getting to work directly with Ryan Meinerding, who is the Visual Development lead for Marvel Studios, to develop an iconic suit that’s evergreen, that will stay kind of pure to who Spider-Man is for years and years,” said Scot Drake, Portfolio Creative Executive, Walt Disney Imagineering. “This is something that is huge for us in the parks and we’re going to see that not only flying through the air, we’re going to get to meet him.”

Fields played coy about the “stuntronic” used to pull off Spider-Man’s aerial stunts, saying, “There’s just the one guy. He does amazing things. How he does what he does up there is the magic. The magic of Spider-Man.”

Spider-Man will bound atop his “playground,” the WEB building, one of five different themes throughout the campus.

“There’s an opportunity there for Spider-Man, if you want to call it his show, he’s done a lot of cool web tech that he wants to try out,” Fields said. “He’s got different web fluids and things that are in suits. So what you see when he’s doing some of the more acrobatic, exciting things up on the rooftop of a red building, is really to show off and demonstrate his skills and abilities and tricks. Tools of the trade that are there.”

Avengers Campus opens this summer inside Disney California Adventure Park at the Disneyland Resort.