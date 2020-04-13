Doctor Strange Will Explain the Marvel Multiverse and Demonstrate the Mystic Arts at Avengers Campus

Avengers recruits will unravel the mysteries of the Marvel multiverse with Doctor Strange when the Master of the Mystic Arts greets guests at The Sanctum inside Avengers Campus at the Disneyland Resort, ComicBook.com learned during a sneak preview of the all-new land. Heroes from across time and space have assembled at the C.A.M.P.U.S. — Centralized Assembly Mobilized to Prepare, Unite and Safeguard — to train new recruits, who are welcomed into a version of the Marvel Cinematic Universe where Thanos never snapped half of all life out of existence. For guests less familiar with the concept of the multiverse, explored in Avengers: Endgame and the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, answers lie within The Sanctum.

“That’s part of the reason why we have our Sanctum area, and there’s a whole rich sort of backstory that. Honestly, the backstory, a lot of it was to help inform mainly our designers so they knew what they were designing towards,” said Walt Disney Imagineering staff writer and Avengers Campus story lead Jillian Pagan. “But Dan [Fields, Executive Creative Director, Disney Parks Live Entertainment] will carry that forward in his entertainment activations with Doctor Strange.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The sorcerer, who is one of more than a dozen live superheroes found in the land, will share the history of the ancient ruins called The Sanctum. There Doctor Strange will teach recruits the secrets of the mystic arts and bring the outdoor area to life through demonstrations of powerful spells, which in turn cause the area to glow with majestic colors and mystic energy.

“Part of that history is that there’s this mystical Orb of Cagliostro, and within that is kind of contained this crazy time vortex,” Pagan said, referring to a mystic mentioned in Marvel Studios feature film Doctor Strange. “You know, we got dorky and Marvel with it, and as you interact with Doctor Strange, he can explain all that.”

Like the portals conjured by Doctor Strange in his own movie as well as Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, Pagan said the land will host a “timey wimey portal” opening up time and space.

“Doctor Strange can help you explain the mysteries of the multiverse, and then we will at the front of the land also have a plaque that outlines kind of the mission of the campus,” Pagan explained. “And on that we say that heroes have assembled from across time and space here to train you.”

Avengers Campus is inspired by but is not canon with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Pagan confirmed with ComicBook.com.

The land was scheduled to open July 18, 2020, inside Disney California Adventure Park at the Disneyland Resort before shutdowns caused by the coronavirus crisis forced construction work to be paused.