Avengers Quinjet Spotted On Avengers Campus in New Disneyland Photos

After bringing Star Wars to life with Galaxy's Edge at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World last year, the House of Mouse is soon hoping to give Marvel the same kind of treatment. Plans for the Marvel Avengers Campus were revealed by Disneyland some time ago, and the superhero attraction was supposed to be open to the public this summer. That likely won't happen, as the park remains closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but work is still being done to prepare Avengers Campus for when Disneyland finally reopens its doors. On the lot behind Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout, the first glimpse of the famous Avengers Quinjet can be spotted.

There aren't any guests in Disneyland at the moment, but Disney fan website MiceChat was able to acquire a photo from the air high above the park. The image shows a massive tarp in the middle of a couple of buildings, which is peeled back enough to reveal the first look at the Quinjet. You can check out the Quinjet photo here.

Previous concept art from Avengers Campus has shown that the Quinjet will be seated on top of the Avengers Headquarters in the middle of the new area, which is also where the new stunt show will be performed. Eventually, the plan is to feature the Quinjet in an E-ticket ride that will take guests to all sorts of different lands from the world of Marvel.

During the Disney investors call last month, Bob Iger and Bob Chapek announced that Avengers Campus would open on July 18th. However, with the parks currently closed, and no official timetable to reopen, that debut will likely be delayed.

Here's the official description for Avengers Campus from Disney:

“The Avengers are setting up new Headquarters and training facilities around the globe to inspire all potential recruits willing to step up and become something more. As part of this global initiative, Tony Stark has founded the Worldwide Engineering Brigade — or WEB for short — to develop advancements in super-powered technology, including new enhancements to Spider-Man’s suit as their debut project. By bringing together the world’s brightest young inventors, the WEB is creating new interfaces that will empower all of us to join the ranks of Earth’s Mightiest.”

Are you looking forward to checking out Avengers Campus when Disneyland eventually reopens? Let us know in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.