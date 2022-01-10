Ex-Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Director Scott Derrickson Would Return for Third Film

Scott Derrickson has already directed one film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and was nearly set to direct his second. Creative differences between the filmmaker and Marvel Studios ended up forcing the director to part from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. If Derrickson gets his way, however, he’d come back again.

After a fan asked if he’d return to the Strange franchise, Derrickson expressed his love for the Marvel brand and confirmed he’d return if the opportunity presented itself. “I loved working with Marvel and would absolutely do it again,” Derrickson tweeted in response to a fan.

Derrickson’s take on Doctor Strange opened up a whole new corner of the franchise and made a considerable amount for Marvel Studios. Globally, the mystical feature raked in nearly $678 million.

A cookie-cutter statement released in tandem between Derrickson and Marvel Studios led some to believe a “scary dispute” may have been the driving force behind the director’s separation from the studio.

“If I’m gonna do it, it has to go into the territory that drew me into the Doctor Strange comics in the first place, which is how they dipped into the gothic and the horror and the horrific, and we’re gonna make the first scary MCU film,” Derrickson said when the movie was first announced at San Diego Comic-Con.

“I mean, there are horrifying sequences in [Raiders of the Lost Ark] that I as a little kid would [cover my eyes] when their faces melted. Or Temple of Doom, of course, or Gremlins, or Poltergeist,” Kevin Feige clarified shortly thereafter in Q&A hosted by the New York Film Academy. “These are the movies that invented the PG-13 rating, by the way. They were PG and then they were like, ‘We need another [rating].’ But that’s fun. It’s fun to be scared in that way, and not a horrific, torturous way, but a way that is legitimately scary — because Scott Derrickson is quite good at that — but scary in the service of an exhilarating emotion.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters May 6th.