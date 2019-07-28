Doctor Strange 2 Could End Up Being the Most Important MCU Film to Date

At one point, Spider-Man: Far From Home made fans excited because it was going to be the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s first large foray into the multiverse. After being teased in films like Ant-Man and Doctor Strange, the film was supposed to wow our minds with interdimensional craziness. While Far From Home did wow our minds, the whole multiverse talk was just a front put on by Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio. Suddenly, fans will now likely be without any talk of the multiverse until Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in 2021.

In fact, that’s why the Doctor Strange sequel could end up being one of the most important films to be a part of the MCU to date. Sure, both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame were massive movies in their own right that upended the current status quo — Thanos (Josh Brolin) was still of this universe. He was still a worldly being.

Once Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) really dives into the multiverse, the potential for the MCU to grow suddenly jumps up tenfold. The introduction of the multiverse not only introduces a whole host of out-of-this-world villains like Dormammu, Nightmare, and Mephisto, it would also lead to plenty of opportunities with the good guys as well. Think of Miles Morales or the Squadron Supreme. Perhaps that’s how the X-Men come into the mix.

Through 20-some movies, we’ve known the multiverse exists within the world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we just have to finally go full-on bonkers with it and hope Strange travels between all kinds of crazy dimensions at will and that’s something we might actually get. After Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige introduced director Scott Derrickson in the much-anticipated Hall H panel, the two revealed the sequel will end up being the first “scary” movie put out by Marvel Studios. That means we could get the mind-bending dimensional travel. It means we could get the spooky dimensions with Nightmare or Mephisto.

It means we’re getting something we’ve never gotten to see before in this shared universe of films and if they play their cards right, it could lead to one of the biggest MCU movies we’ve ever seen.

What Phase 4 Marvel movie are you looking forward to most? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness bows May 7, 2021. Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.