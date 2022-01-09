Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Trailer Features Change to Cloak of Levitation

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the next film on deck for Marvel Studios, and the Marvel marketing machine is already beginning to slowly churn forth its gears. To date, we’ve gotten a single teaser trailer that fans have pored over; now, weeks after the clip was released, fans have started to point out a peculiar change with Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange.

In one shot in the trailer, you can see that the Cloak of Levitation has been altered. Instead of being primarily red, there’s been a blue patch added to the iconic cape in the middle of Strange’s back. See it for yourself below.

If you’ve seen Spider-Man: No Way Home, you’ll know the alteration wasn’t made in that movie. Thinking back to Avengers: Infinity War, however, Thanos (Josh Brolin) happened to rip the mystical item during the Battle of Titan. That raises plenty of questions in and of itself—like how was it repaired in the first place? Or is this even the same Doctor Strange?

Interestingly enough, Doctor Strange 2 will feature the live-action introduction of a character named Rintrah, a mystical minotaur-type character that often comes to the aid of the Master of the Mystic Arts. In fact, the character’s first appearance dealt with sewing the Cloak of Levitation back together. Of course, that comic-accurate introduction really only works if the cloak is torn again, which is totally a possibility with Strange traversing the multiverse.

The change could also be a plot device of some sort, with Strange somehow requiring this certain patch to be able to travel from one universe to the next.

Or, really, it could be Marvel Studios visual effects vendors being instructed to add something that’d force fans to speculate on a non-issue in the months leading up to the film. They have, after all, done it with movies before.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters May 6th. What other characters do you think will end up appearing in the upcoming feature?