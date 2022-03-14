Multiverse of Madness Producer Teases Wanda Being Stronger Than Doctor Strange

Wanda Maximoff is more powerful than most of the Marvel Cinematic Universe expected. She held her own against Thanos in Avengers: Endgame and, as of WandaVision‘s end, she’s come into her own as the Darkhold’s fabled Scarlet Witch. In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Sorcerer Supreme Doctor Strange turns to Wanda for help in fixing his little multiverse problem. Could it be that the Scarlet Witch is even more powerful than the Sorcerer Supreme? Speaking to Empire Magazine, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness producer Richie Palmer hints that the upcoming Marvel Studios movie could test that theory.

“I don’t know who’s more powerful than Wanda,” Palmer says. “Meeting the Wanda Maximoff at the end of Endgame would have been a lot for Strange. Who comes out on top as the most powerful being in the universe? Maybe we find out at the end of the movie.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Palmer continues, “Madness has many different definitions. It’s maddening for Doctor Strange to have to watch the love of his life marry someone else. And it’s maddening for Wanda to have been told, ‘There’s a book, and there’s a chapter about you in that book you should read, and secrets you don’t know about yourself.’”

Somewhat surprisingly, Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness will be the first time that the MCU’s two big mystical powerhouses have interacted. Elizabeth Olsen, who plays Wanda, is just happy to finally share scenes with Doctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch.

“I really was excited to do dialogue with him,” she says. “I really enjoyed our constant conversation, of analysis and trying to understand where both characters are coming from.”

In Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, “the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars returning MCU fixtures Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo, Elizabeth Olsen as the Scarlet Witch, and Benedict Wong as Wong. Xochitl Gomez debuts as America Chavez, Michael Stühlbarg plays Nicodemus West, and Rachel McAdams returns as Christine Palmer.

Sam Raimi directs Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Kevin Feige produces, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll, and Jamie Christopher as executive producers. Michael Waldron wrote the screenplay.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens in theaters on May 6th.